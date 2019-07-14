Home

Virginia Lee Richardson Anderson


05/27/1929 - 07/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Lee Richardson Anderson Obituary
Virginia was born on May 27, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Virginia was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Ginny graduated as valedictorian from Bedford High School, Bedford, Virginia and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was also a member of Pi Beta Phi, editor of the College humor magazine, The Old Maid , and guest editor of the Annapolis Log Upon moving to Richmond, she became the first female credit analyst at State Planters Bank (now SunTrust.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, where she was a long time member.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019
