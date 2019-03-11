Home

Virginia Procise


07/11/1921 - 03/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Procise Obituary
Virginia was born on July 11, 1921 and passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Virginia was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hands Unto God Puppet Ministry at Harvest Baptist Church, 14412 Cabin Point Rd, Carson, VA 23803, or to Crater Community Hospice at https://cratercommunityhospice.org/donations-and-support/ Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 11, 2019
