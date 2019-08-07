|
Virginia was born on March 5, 1933 and passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Smyrna Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, also at Smyrna Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Church Road, VA.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Dinwiddie Fire & EMS, P.O. Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Smyrna Baptist Church, P.O. Box 173, Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 7, 2019