Wallace Lloyd Brown


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wallace Lloyd Brown Obituary
Wallace was born on January 9, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Mr. Brown was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #284 in Colonial Heights, VA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, VA. Entombment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the in memory of Wallace Brown, Jr.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 5, 2019
