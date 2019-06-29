Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Walter was born on September 30, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Walter was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

After his discharge from the Army he graduated from East Carolina University and later went on to graduate from Virginia State University with a Master's Degree in Education.

Mr. Wells was a United States Army veteran having faithfully served during WWII.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Prince George Emergency Crew in memory of Walter Wells.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 29, 2019
