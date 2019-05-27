|
Walter passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Walter was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Wally was born in Oak Park, Illinois, where he attended Fenwick High School.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12pm Thursday, May 30 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, VA 23229, followed by a reception in the Commons of the Church. Interment will take place at Hollywood Cemetery after the reception.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his son Joe's name.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 27, 2019