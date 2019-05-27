Home

St Mary's Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Rd
Henrico, VA 23229
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Rd
Henrico, VA
Walter O'Brien Obituary
Walter passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Walter was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Wally was born in Oak Park, Illinois, where he attended Fenwick High School.

?Buford S. Scott A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12pm Thursday, May 30 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, VA 23229, followed by a reception in the Commons of the Church. Interment will take place at Hollywood Cemetery after the reception. Mass of Christian Burial St. Mary Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA 23229 Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry Street Richmond VA 23220 The PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 Contributions may be made in his son Joe's name.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The in his son Joe's name.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 27, 2019
