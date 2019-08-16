|
Walter was born on June 29, 1938 and passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 25213 Ferndale Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, with the Reverend Dwayne Walker and the Reverend Jonathan Turner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will private. Visitation at the First Assembly of God from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on August 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 16, 2019