Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Walter R. Kimpel Jr.

Walter R. Kimpel Jr. Obituary
Walter passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

He graduated from Bethel Park High School in Bethel Park, PA and The University of Charleston, formerly Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV.

He was a member of the Clover Hill Masonic Lodge, a faithful member of Bethia United Methodist Church, and dedicated member of Winterpock Recreation Center. A private graveside service will be performed at Bethia Cemetery Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethia United Methodist Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 27, 2019
