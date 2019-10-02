Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Sandor Gilliam


07/27/1935 - 09/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Sandor Gilliam Obituary
Walter was born on July 27, 1935 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, Petersburg, VA 23803, with Reverend Donald Joyner officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on October 6, 2019.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now