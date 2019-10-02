|
|
Walter was born on July 27, 1935 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, Petersburg, VA 23803, with Reverend Donald Joyner officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on October 6, 2019.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 2, 2019