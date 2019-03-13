|
|
Wanda was born on September 23, 1944 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Wanda was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA., where a service will be held, 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to your local SPCA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 13, 2019