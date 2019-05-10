Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Warren Francis Hammonds


Warren Francis Hammonds Obituary
Warren was born on March 9, 1931 and passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Warren was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 10, 2019
