Warren was born on April 21, 1941 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Warren was a resident of Waynesboro, Virginia at the time of passing.
Warren grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, Virginia A. A reception will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall. Interment will be private.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 23, 2019