Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Shiflet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Shiflet


04/21/1941 - 02/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Shiflet Obituary
Warren was born on April 21, 1941 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Warren was a resident of Waynesboro, Virginia at the time of passing.

Warren grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, Virginia A. A reception will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall. Interment will be private.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.