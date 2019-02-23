Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church
17120 Jefferson Davis Hwy
South Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Warren Shiflet


04/21/1941 - 02/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Shiflet Obituary
Warren was born on April 21, 1941 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Warren was a resident of Waynesboro, Virginia at the time of passing.

Warren grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, Virginia A. A reception will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall. Interment will be private.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 23, 2019
