Wayne Clark Comer


08/01/1926 - 10/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Clark Comer Obituary
Wayne was born on August 1, 1926 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray, Va., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren or the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 3, 2019
