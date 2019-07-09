Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Cook


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Cook Obituary
Wayne was born on May 28, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Wayne was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services and visitation with the family are pending at this time. Burial will be in the Owens Chapel Cemetery with Ruben Toothman, Will Ed Osborne, Terry Hester, Steve Bernard, Scott Cook and Bobby Chowning serving as pallbearers.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Owens Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now