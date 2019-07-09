|
Wayne was born on May 28, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Wayne was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services and visitation with the family are pending at this time. Burial will be in the Owens Chapel Cemetery with Ruben Toothman, Will Ed Osborne, Terry Hester, Steve Bernard, Scott Cook and Bobby Chowning serving as pallbearers.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Owens Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 9, 2019