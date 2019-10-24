|
|
Mr. Crowder was born on August 5, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Myrl attended Danville Technical College prior to enlisting in the United States Army National Guard during the Viet Nam Conflict and continued in the reserves for several more years of military service.
There will be a Memorial Service to honor his memory at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematorium (date and time pending notification of family and friends).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Legion Post 79, 219 Brook Avenue South Hill, Virginia.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Oct. 24, 2019