CRIGGER, Jr, Wesley B. "Sonny"; 63, of Old Church, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Sally Crigger and a sister, Mary Kay Pace. Sonny is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Crigger; daughters, Cameron Mumford (Shane) and Andrea Murray (Chris); grandchildren, Dylan and Laila Murray; and his brother, Benson Crigger. Sonny loved hot rods, cruise-ins, and firearms. His natural white beard made him a perfect Santa Claus, which he loved to play during the holidays. He had a huge heart and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111, where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hickory Hill Canine Rescue, Richmond AARF, or the animal rescue of your choice. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 5, 2019