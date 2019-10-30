Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Hollins Smith


02/14/1927 - 10/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wesley Hollins Smith Obituary
Wesley was born on February 14, 1927 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Wesley Hollins Smith - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Wesley Hollins Smith Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Wesley Hollins Smith Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-30T10:06:34-04:00 In Loving Memory Wesley Hollins Smith Feb. 14, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2019 SMITH, Wesley H., beloved husband and father, passed away on October 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the TV Ministry of First Baptist, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -