Wesley was born on February 14, 1927 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the TV Ministry of First Baptist, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 30, 2019