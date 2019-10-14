Home

Why Bliley


01/17/1947 - 10/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Why Bliley Obituary
Why was born on January 17, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Nell received her Master's degree in teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23220. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Ed and Nell Coffman Faculty Endowment Fund https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/business or to the Community Missions at First Baptist Church to the address above.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 14, 2019
