|
|
Wilbur was born on May 15, 1933 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
A graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1950, he went on to receive his Bachelors of Science from VCU, and then his Masters of Science from Virginia State University.
A United States Air Force veteran, he faithfully served his country in Japan and Guam.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM on September 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to in his honor.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 8, 2019