Wilhelmine was born on August 8, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Wilhelmine was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Department 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or at ww5.komen.org.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 19, 2019