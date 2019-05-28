Home

Will Perdue


01/08/1943 - 05/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Will Perdue Obituary
Will was born on January 8, 1943 and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Will was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War in MedEvac operations.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, May 30th, at 1:00PM with Bro. Jon Forrest officiating. His remains will be cremated following the funeral service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 29th from 4-8:00PM and again on Thursday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 28, 2019
