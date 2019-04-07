Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Willaim Lauzions Obituary
Willaim passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Willaim was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

His remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where the family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be said 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive. Interment will be held at a later date in Lewiston, N.Y. Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Edward's Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Road Richmond VA 23235.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 7, 2019
