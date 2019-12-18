|
William was born on December 26, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He lived many years in Pine Plains, NY, where he earned Eagle Scout and graduated from high school in 1954.
Bill served in the US Army Reserves until his discharge in April 30, 1964.
The family will receive friends at 3:00pm Friday, December 20 th at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St, Glen Allen, with Service to follow at 4:00pm. Interment on Saturday, December 21 st at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Glen Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton, NC, or Christ Church Episcopal in Glen Allen, VA.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 18, 2019