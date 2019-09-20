|
William was born on September 12, 1941 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Mr. Branzelle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 20, 2019