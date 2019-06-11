|
|
William was born on May 1, 1944 and passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
William was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Gregory graduated from Crewe High School and received his BA degree from the Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1966.
A memorial service for Mr. Gregory will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. James's Endowment Fund or the William A. Gregory Clinical Education Fund in Lung Transplant Care, c/o the University of Virginia Transplant Center, P.O. Box 800265, Charlottesville, Va. 22908.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 11, 2019