William Andrew (Bill) Dolinger


05/16/1931 - 10/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Andrew (Bill) Dolinger Obituary
William was born on May 16, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

After faithfully serving his country for 25 years, Mr. Dolinger retired from the United States Army, having served during the Korean and Vietnam War as an infantry medic.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, Virginia 23842 with Pastor Roger Lee Woodcock Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral Service at the Oakland Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on October 8, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, or your favorite veteran's association.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 3, 2019
