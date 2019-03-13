William passed away in March 2019.



William was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.



He skipped two grades and graduated from Henrico High School at the age of 16, where he was a standout on the football team and won "Best Dressed" at the high school prom.



There will be no viewing, as Davey had zero confidence we could dress him up to his impeccable fashion standards, so please join us for a memorial celebration of his life on his birthday, this Monday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jepson Alumni Center on the campus of the University of Richmond, 442 Westhampton Way, Richmond, Virginia 23173.



In lieu of flowers, you can either be put to work, pulling weeds, planting flowers and cutting grass at his farmhouse, or make a contribution, in his honor, to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary