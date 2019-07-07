|
William passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
William was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 6200 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Hopewell United Methodist Church 6200 Courthouse Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 7, 2019