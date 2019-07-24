|
William was born on March 23, 1938 and passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mr. Carr was a graduate of Blacksburg High School where he played football and ran track.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 24, 2019