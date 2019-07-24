Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
William Curtis Carr


03/23/1938 - 07/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Curtis Carr Obituary
William was born on March 23, 1938 and passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Mr. Carr was a graduate of Blacksburg High School where he played football and ran track.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 24, 2019
