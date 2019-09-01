Home

William David (Bill) Morrissette Sr.


08/03/1933 - 08/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William David (Bill) Morrissette Sr. Obituary
William was born on August 3, 1933 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He retired after more than 30 years of service with Allied Chemical and he was a United States Army Veteran.

A memorial service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St. Chester, VA 23831 with the Rev. Clara Gestwick and Rev. Patrick Pillow officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or the , 4600 Cox Rd Ste. 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 1, 2019
