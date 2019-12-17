|
|
William passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Family will receive friends, Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, Monday at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center at Inmemof.org/William-Croxton.
