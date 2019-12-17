"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
William E. Croxton

William E. Croxton Obituary
William passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Family will receive friends, Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, Monday at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center at Inmemof.org/William-Croxton.
Published in MORRISSETT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE on Dec. 17, 2019
