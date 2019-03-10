Home

William Edward Spurlin


04/03/1945 - 03/06/2019
William was born on April 3, 1945 and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

William was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Mr. Spurlin's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Interment services will be on Thursday, March 14. His family has entrusted services to Austin and Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hendersonville, 615-822-4442.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 10, 2019
