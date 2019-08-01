Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Farmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Farmer Obituary
William passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 2. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Chesterfield Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation P.O. Box 812 Chesterfield, Virginia 23832 www.cpffcf.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 812, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now