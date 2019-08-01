|
William passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 2. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Chesterfield Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation P.O. Box 812 Chesterfield, Virginia 23832 www.cpffcf.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 812, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 1, 2019