William (Bill) Gerold

William (Bill) Gerold Obituary
William passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He graduated in engineering from Villanova University in 1950, served as an electronics officer in the navy during the Korean War and received an MBA from Columbia University in 1960.

A funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, VA on Friday August 9th at 10:30 am followed by a reception at the church. A private burial service will be held at the VA cemetery in Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research or the Memory Center of Richmond for their loving care and support.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 31, 2019
