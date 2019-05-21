|
William passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
William was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Florida.
He joined the Navy during WWII in 1945 and was deployed to the Asian Theater.
Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Virginia Veterans Cemetery 10300 Pridesville Road Amelia VA 23002.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospital, bonsecours.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 21, 2019