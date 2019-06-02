|
William passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
William was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
In June 1971 he graduated from John A. Gupton College, Nashville, Tennessee.
He was drafted and served in the US Army from 1967 to 1968 at NHA TRANG, Vietnam.
Interment will be 3 p.m. in Oakland Methodist Church Cemetery, 3223 Oakland Rd. Farnham, Va 22460.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 300 9th Street SW, Charlottesville, Va., 22903, Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., 23111, Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department 6397 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., 23111 or Oakland United Methodist Church C/O Deenie Dodson, 2002 Oakland Rd., Farnham, Va., 22460.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 2, 2019