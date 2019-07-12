|
William was born on July 27, 1921 and passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
William was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Billy graduated St. Christopher's School and the University of Virginia, where he was captain of the 1942 football team and Secretary-Treasurer of College.
In World War II, Billy served as a First Lieutenant with the 445th Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, and performed 35 missions in the European Theater of Operations.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. Interment Hollywood Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry Street Richmond VA 23220 William Maury Hill Jr. Scholarship at St Christopher's School 711 Saint Christophers Road Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 282-3185 www.stchristophersannualgiving.com William Maury Hill Scholarship at St. Bridget School 6011 York Road Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 288-1994 saintbridget.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the William Maury Hill Scholarship at St. Bridget School or the William Maury Hill Jr. Scholarship at St. Christopher's School.
