Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 794-1000
William GOLDING
William Irvin GOLDING


William Irvin GOLDING Obituary
William Irwin Golding, Sr., 83, of North Chesterfield died April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joann Golding; children, Billy (Julie), Mark (Sherri), Karl, Sr. (Naomi), Kenny (Debbye), Pam (Frank), and David (LaToya); Ten Grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a Richmond City Councilman in the 1980s.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road and where a service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Apr. 19, 2019
