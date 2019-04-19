|
William Irwin Golding, Sr., 83, of North Chesterfield died April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joann Golding; children, Billy (Julie), Mark (Sherri), Karl, Sr. (Naomi), Kenny (Debbye), Pam (Frank), and David (LaToya); Ten Grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a Richmond City Councilman in the 1980s.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road and where a service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Apr. 19, 2019