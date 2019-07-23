|
William passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
William was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After graduation in 1961, he joined the Army before becoming a high school teacher and a football coach.
Bill's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., and the final meeting of the Bill Tully Fan Club will take place at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 23, 2019