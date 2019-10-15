Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Driskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Louis Driskill Jr.


06/26/1966 - 10/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Louis Driskill Jr. Obituary
William was born on June 26, 1966 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 with Rev. Robert Rowland, III and Rev. Aaron Bobo officiating. Burial service will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.