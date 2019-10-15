|
William was born on June 26, 1966 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 with Rev. Robert Rowland, III and Rev. Aaron Bobo officiating. Burial service will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073.
