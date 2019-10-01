Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
William M. Jewell Jr.

William M. Jewell Jr. Obituary
William passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Bill graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and proudly served in the Army for 24 years, including teaching at the academy and two tours in Vietnam.

Family and friends will celebrate his life at Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, Va., on Saturday, October 5, at 3 p.m. Military burial in Arlington will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 1, 2019
