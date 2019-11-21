|
William was born on May 2, 1967 and passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
He was raised and educated in Henrico County and graduated from VCU cum laude, with a degree in fine arts, majoring in sculpture.
There will be a memorial service and reception 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to True Recovery RVA, 4130 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, www.truerecoveryrva.com or the SPCA of Richmond, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 21, 2019