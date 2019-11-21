Home

First Presbyterian Church
4602 Cary St Rd
Richmond, VA 23226
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
4602 Cary Street Rd.
Richmond, VA
William Madison (Bill) McClintic


William Madison (Bill) McClintic Obituary
William was born on May 2, 1967 and passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

He was raised and educated in Henrico County and graduated from VCU cum laude, with a degree in fine arts, majoring in sculpture.

There will be a memorial service and reception 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to True Recovery RVA, 4130 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, www.truerecoveryrva.com or the SPCA of Richmond, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 21, 2019
