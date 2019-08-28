|
SFC Durham was born on September 15, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 11th Armored Cavalry Unit General Fund (https://www.11thacr.com/index.php?app=ecom&ns=prodshow&ref=d2).
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 28, 2019