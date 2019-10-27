|
|
William was born on February 8, 1955 and passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1973, where he was an all-star running back, after which he went on to Ferrum College and East Tennessee State.
His true passion after his family, however, was coaching younger generations in sports, especially at Hermitage High School, where he coached football. Family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staple's Mill Rd., on October 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 27, 2019