Rev. Reding was born on January 24, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University receiving his Bachelor Degree and received a Masters of Divinity from Vanderbilt University.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at the Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church in Old Hickory. Visitation will be held at the church from 9am until the hour of service at 11am.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , Bridgeway Connection or the Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church in Old Hickory.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 7, 2019