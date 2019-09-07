Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church
Old Hickory, VA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church
Old Hickory., VA
Rev. William Reding Jr.

Rev. William Reding Jr. Obituary
Rev. Reding was born on January 24, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University receiving his Bachelor Degree and received a Masters of Divinity from Vanderbilt University.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at the Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church in Old Hickory. Visitation will be held at the church from 9am until the hour of service at 11am.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , Bridgeway Connection or the Ruth Enzor United Methodist Church in Old Hickory.
