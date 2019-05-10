Home

William Surber Obituary
William passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

William was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd #800, Arlington, VA 22209 or complete a random act of kindness in memory of William.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 10, 2019
