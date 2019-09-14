|
|
William was born on December 14, 1940 and passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, September 21st at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 509 Walnut St., Springfield, TN with Brother Russ King officiating. The family will receive friends 9:00 am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 14, 2019