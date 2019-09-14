Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas (Tom) Clinard Jr.


12/14/1940 - 09/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Thomas (Tom) Clinard Jr. Obituary
William was born on December 14, 1940 and passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, September 21st at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 509 Walnut St., Springfield, TN with Brother Russ King officiating. The family will receive friends 9:00 am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now