William V. Purcell M.D. III


10/07/1953 - 12/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William V. Purcell M.D. III Obituary
William was born on October 7, 1953 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

He attended Charlotte County Public Schools and was a 1972 graduate of Randolph Henry High School.

Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Purcell Family Cemetery, 1055 Oak Hill Rd, Drakes Branch, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barksdale Cancer Foundation of Charlotte County, PO Box 225 Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923 or by calling (434)-470-1538.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 6, 2019
