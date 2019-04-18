Home

William Wade Gagnon Obituary
William passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.

William was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Bill served our country for 22 years in the United States Army, he had 50 years of service as a volunteer firefighter with Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and retired from VCU Health Systems.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111; where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, 7161 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 18, 2019
